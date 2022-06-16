Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Up 2.4%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

HMPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

The stock has a market cap of $517.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

