Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,073 shares of company stock worth $61,939,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

