Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.30.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 580,073 shares of company stock valued at $61,939,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

