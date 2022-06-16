Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HRL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 73,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,121. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

