HSBC Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $7.70

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HSBC from $18.20 to $7.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.61.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $60,673,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

