HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) Insider Graham Russell Buys 5,000,000 Shares

HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC – Get Rating) insider Graham Russell bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,722.22).
The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.
HSC Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
Receive News & Ratings for HSC Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSC Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.