Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.92. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 742 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

