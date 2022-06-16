Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $818.97 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $21,015.25 or 0.99999720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $818.97 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,376.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,990.61 or 0.47539665 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00412065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00085466 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

