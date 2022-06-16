Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HYSNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.