Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of HYSNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
Hysan Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
