Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.87. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1,342 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.