IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
NYSE:IAA opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IAA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IAA
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
