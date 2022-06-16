IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IAA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

