IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

IAA opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.55.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

