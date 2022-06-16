IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.52

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 696307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

