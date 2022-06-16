Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,024 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE JEF traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 2,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

