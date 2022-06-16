Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,839 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.96. 40,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,489,230. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.