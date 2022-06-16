Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.46. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,623. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.