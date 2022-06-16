Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $2.45 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,944,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,577,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE:BJ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

