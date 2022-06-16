Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 233,555 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 407,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FNF traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,672. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.