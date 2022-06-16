Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.69. 3,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $320.20 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

