Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,731 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.74 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

