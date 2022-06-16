Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.32. 20,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

