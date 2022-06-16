Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of IEP stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 877,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,026. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.41%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -459.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.