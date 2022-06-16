Iconic Token Trading 35.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and $311.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,094.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33587303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00422914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012051 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

