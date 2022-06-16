Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of IMYSF stock remained flat at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 40.10. Imerys has a 1 year low of 36.22 and a 1 year high of 41.03.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

