IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.30

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($21.97) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.88) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($25.91) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,681.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

