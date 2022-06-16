Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Sells $242,580.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,935 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

