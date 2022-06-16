Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Increased to €22.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($21.88) to €22.50 ($23.44) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.92) to €24.00 ($25.00) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($26.56) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($24.48) to €25.50 ($26.56) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($28.13) to €29.00 ($30.21) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.