InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 174,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,845. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.