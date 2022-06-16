Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 68.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

NYSE IIPR opened at $116.62 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $112.28 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

