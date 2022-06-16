Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 2,190 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.
