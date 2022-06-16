Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

TSE:BOS traded down C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.10. 302,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.49. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.96 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.