Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
TSE:BOS traded down C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.10. 302,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.49. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.96 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
