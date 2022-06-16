Insider Buying: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMP stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,992. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

