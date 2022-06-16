Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $23,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,916.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 7,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,432. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

