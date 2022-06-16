Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,861.76.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a PE ratio of 295.77 and a beta of 1.63.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

