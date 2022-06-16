Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys 5,410 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,956,384.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.69. 83,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,850. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

