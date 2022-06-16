Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases 46,106 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director David Matter acquired 46,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,498.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 267,096 shares in the company, valued at $651,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 13th, David Matter acquired 6,622 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,694.14.

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

