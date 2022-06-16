Insider Buying: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Acquires $105,000.00 in Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Frary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.