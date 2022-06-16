Insider Buying: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Acquires $105,000.00 in Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Richard Frary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00.
Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
