Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $49,307.55 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,307.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at $687,285.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OPFI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OppFi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

