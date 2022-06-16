Insider Buying: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Major Shareholder Buys 76,287 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 76,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $3,265,846.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 857,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,689,497.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ PCOR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

