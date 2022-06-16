Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Berger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 14th, Andrew Berger acquired 10,137 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

