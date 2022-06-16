Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Berger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Andrew Berger acquired 10,137 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

