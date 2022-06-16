Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,892.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAPO opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.