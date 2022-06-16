Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells 72,904 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 72,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,981,530.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,001.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CHWY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,165. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.87 and a beta of 0.77.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.