Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$1,000,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,500.

TSE CMG opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$380.79 million and a P/E ratio of 20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.86. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.72.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

