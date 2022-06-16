Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $1,122,614.40 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FHI stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

