Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00.

HRMY stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 435,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,565. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,921,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

