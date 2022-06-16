Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00.
HRMY stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 435,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,565. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,921,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.