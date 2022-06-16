Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $94,651.26 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 10th, Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76.

WRBY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Warby Parker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

