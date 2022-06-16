Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.52

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 5973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,620,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $27,660,000.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.