Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.39

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.39 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,918,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.