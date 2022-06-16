Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.39

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.39 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,918,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

