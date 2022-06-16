Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Down 1.5%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.30. 14,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 94,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

