Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.
About Intellicheck (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.